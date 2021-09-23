PM To Meet Kamala Harris, CEOs In US Today: 5 Key Points

At 7 in the evening today, PM Modi will meet global CEOs in Washington DC. The meeting will observe participation of Cristiano E Amon from Qualcomm, Shantanu Narayen from Adobe, Mark Widmar from First Solar, Vivek Lall from General Atomics and Stephen A Schwarzman from Blackstone, news agency ANI reported. Shantanu Narayen and Vivek Lall are Indian Americans.

The second meeting on PM Modi's agenda will be with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison. PM Modi and his Australian counterpart also spoke on the phone last week to review the progress of India- Australia Comprehensive Partnership which includes the pertinent 2+2 dialogue. On March 12 this year, PM Modi and Australian PM Morrison also took part in virtual bilateral talks.

The most talked about part of PM Modi's schedule for today will be his meeting with US Vice President Kamala Harris which will mark the first in-person meet between the two leaders. Harris, an Indian-American, and PM Modi had spoken over the phone in June amid the deadly wave of COVID-19 in India.

On his first meeting with Harris, PM Modi said in a tweet that he was "looking forward" to talks to explore opportunities for cooperation between US and India, particularly in the area of science and technology.