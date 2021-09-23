In Photos: Eager Crowd Accords Warm Welcome To PM Modi On His Visit To US

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives for his visit to US.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who left for his three-day visit to the US on Wednesday, arrived at the Joint Base Andrews in Washington DC today. He was welcomed by a rousing crowd of Indian Americans, chanting his name, waving the Indian flag. Heavy rain in Washington since early morning did not diminish the enthusiasm of people who gathered to catch a glimpse of PM Modi.

PM Modi US Visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed by a crowd of Indian Americans.

"Grateful to the Indian community in Washington DC for the warm welcome. Our diaspora is our strength. It is commendable how the Indian diaspora has distinguished itself across the world," PM Modi tweeted.

PM Modi US Visit: PM Modi received by senior officials of the Biden administration.

Upon arrival, PM Modi was received by senior officials of US President Joe Biden's administration and India's Ambassador to the US Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

For the visit, PM Modi is accompanied by a high-level delegation including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval.

PM Modi US Visit: PM Modi welcomed by Indian Americans during his visit to US.

PM Modi flew to the US at President Biden's invitation and is scheduled to participate in the first in-person summit of Quad leaders. PM Modi will also address the UN General Assembly.

PM Modi US Visit: PM Modi greets Indian Americans upon arrival in US.

This is Prime Minister's seventh visit to the US since assuming office in 2014. PM Modi said that the visit is an "occasion to strengthen our strategic partnership with the US and consolidate ties with Japan and Australia". PM Modi will also reviews the India-US Comprehensive lobal Strategic Partnership in his meeting with President Joe Biden.

This also marks PM Modi's first visit abroad beyond the neighbourhood since the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak.