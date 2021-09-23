PM Modi US Visit Live Updates: PM On High-Level Visit To US To Arrive In Washington Soon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a high-level US visit on Wednesday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and is scheduled to meet global CEOs today in Washington DC. The prime minister is expected to land in Washington around 3:30 am. PM Modi will also attend the Quad summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House tomorrow - the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President in January this year.

Sep 23, 2021 02:19 (IST) PM Narendra Modi's Plane Flies Over Pak Airspace En Route To US: Report

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane en route to the United States flew over the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday after the neighbouring country gave permission for the aircraft, according to sources. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane en route to the United States flew over the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday after the neighbouring country gave permission for the aircraft, according to sources.

Sep 23, 2021 02:09 (IST)

Will also participate in the Quad with President @JoeBiden, PM @ScottMorrisonMP and PM @sugawitter. We will take stock of outcomes of Summit in March. I will also address UNGA focusing on the global challenges. https://t.co/FcuhlJbeSl - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 22, 2021