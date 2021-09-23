PM Modi US Visit Live Updates: PM On High-Level Visit To US To Arrive In Washington Soon

PM Modi will also attend the Quad summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during his US visit.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting US at the invitation of US President Joe Biden (File)

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarked on a high-level US visit on Wednesday at the invitation of President Joe Biden and is scheduled to meet global CEOs today in Washington DC. The prime minister is expected to land in Washington around 3:30 am. PM Modi will also attend the Quad summit and address the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Joe Biden will host PM Modi at the White House tomorrow - the first in-person meeting between the two leaders after Biden took over as the US President in January this year.

Sep 23, 2021 02:19 (IST)
PM Narendra Modi's Plane Flies Over Pak Airspace En Route To US: Report
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's plane en route to the United States flew over the Pakistan airspace on Wednesday after the neighbouring country gave permission for the aircraft, according to sources.
Sep 23, 2021 02:09 (IST)

Sep 23, 2021 01:55 (IST)