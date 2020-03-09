'Opportunity To Witness Padma Awards': PM Urges Followers To Attempt Quiz

PM Modi today urged his followers to attempt a quiz on Padma Awards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today posted a quiz on social media about Padma Awards, one of the highest civilian awards in the country that will be presented on March 20 at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in Delhi. In his post, he urged his followers to attempt the quiz and score an opportunity to attend the grand event later this month.

"Every year, several grassroots level achievers are honoured with Padma Awards. Their life journeys inspire many. Here is a unique quiz competition, the Padma Quiz which gives you an opportunity to witness the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan," read a tweet by PM Modi's office this afternoon.

The tweet has a link to quiz with 20 questions on a government website. "Through this quiz based primarily on the lives of India's heroes, MyGov makes an honest attempt at giving them their due recognition. At the same time, the selected participants of the quiz get a once in a lifetime opportunity to attend the Padma Awards 2020 Ceremony to be held at the Rashtrapati Bhawan," reads the "About Quiz" section on the website - mygov.in.

Every year, several grassroots level achievers are honoured with Padma Awards. Their life journeys inspire many.



Here is a unique quiz competition, the Padma Quiz which gives you an opportunity to witness the Padma Awards ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhavan.https://t.co/J2XksCDyF0pic.twitter.com/5XCa7Hkq43 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 9, 2020

Padma Awards -- conferred in Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri categories -- are among the highest civilian awards given in various fields like art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil service.

While Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service, Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order. Padma Shri is distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of the Republic Day every year.

This year, President Ram Nath Kovind has approved conferment of 141 Padma Awards, according to an official statement. "The list comprises of se Padma Vibhushan, 16 Padma Bhushan and 118 Padma Shri Awards. 33 of the awardees are women and the list also includes 18 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI and 12 Posthumous awardees," it further reads.

