'PM, Uddhav Thackeray Share Strong Bond, Politics Separate': Sena Leader

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray still shares a very strong bond with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, politics apart, a top Shiv Sena leader said today, weeks after a one-on-one interaction between the two leaders in Delhi.

Uddhav Thackeray met with PM Modi on June 8 over a range of issues linked to Maharashtra but it was their one-on-one meeting that drew maximum attention and raised speculation about a thaw between the former allies.

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut downplayed the Modi-Thackeray chat.

"They spoke for about 40 minutes. This shouldn't lead to speculation that BJP will join hands with the Sena for a government. Our paths are different but we still have strong personal bonds - between the Thackeray family and Narendra Modi. Politics can be separate but personal ties are strong," Sanjay Raut said.

"Look at Sharad Pawar. This is Maharashtra's tradition - we are people who keep relationships intact," he added.