'Have You Made Surya Namaskar Part Of Routine?': PM Tweets New Yoga Video

PM Modi performs Surya Namaskar in new Yoga video.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted a new yoga video this morning that lists multiple benefits of Surya Namaskar or the "sun salutation" pose. The Surya Namaskar video is the latest in the series of the videos which PM Modi has been sharing in the build up to the International Yoga Day on June 21.

In the step-by-step video, PM Modi's animated version is seen teaching the sun salutation pose in a room, wearing olive green track pants and a tangerine t-shirt. "Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?," PM Modi tweeted along with the video.

The video explains eight asanas which are a part of the Surya Namaskar, performed usually at the time of sunrise or sunset. Not just physical fitness, the pose helps in developing spiritual wellness too.

Have you made Surya Namaskar a part of your routine?



Do watch this video to know why it is a good idea to do so and the advantages that come with regularly practising it. #YogaDay2019pic.twitter.com/CqfolZzRrj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 19, 2019

Controlled breathing is important in yoga and PM Modi's new video explains how to exercise breathing while performing the Surya Namaskar.

The sun salutation pose helps the overall body metabolism, managing weight and controls sugar levels in blood, and it also helps in detoxifying.

The Yoga videos depicting PM Modi's animated version guiding viewers on various asanas debuted online last year. This year, he started posting the videos on June 5. More than 10 such videos have been shared so far since then.

PM Modi is a yoga enthusiast himself and June 21 was designated World Yoga Day on his suggestion in his speech at the UN General Assembly in 2014, months after he was first elected to office. Since then, the government marks the day in a big way with thousands participating in mass Yoga events across the country.



