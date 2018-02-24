PM Modi To Visit Chennai Today, Will Launch "Amma Two-Wheeler" Scheme A pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Amma Two-wheeler Scheme is being launched on her birth anniversary.

PM Modi will also be visiting Daman today and will be addressing a rally (File) New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Chennai today to attend the launch of the AIADMK government's ambitious scheme of providing 50 per cent subsidy to working women to buy two-wheelers.



According to an official statement, besides Tamil Nadu, the prime minister will also visit Daman, Puducherry and Gujarat in the next two days.



The prime minister will arrive in first visit Daman from where he will travel to Chennai. In Daman, he will launch various development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting.



On Sunday, the prime minister will visit Puducherry. At Aurobindo Ashram, he will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo, and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education.



He will also visit Auroville. He will release a commemorative postage stamp on the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville.



The prime minister will also address a public meeting in Puducherry.



On Sunday evening, PM Modi will be in Surat, Gujarat, for the flagging off of the 'Run for New India Marathon'.



