PM Modi To Visit Chennai Today, Will Launch 'Amma Two-Wheeler' Scheme

A pet project of late chief minister J Jayalalithaa, the Amma Two-wheeler Scheme is being launched on her birth anniversary.
According to an official statement, besides Tamil Nadu, the prime minister will also visit Daman, Puducherry and Gujarat in the next two days.
The prime minister will arrive in first visit Daman from where he will travel to Chennai. In Daman, he will launch various development projects and hand over certificates to beneficiaries of various official schemes. He will also address a public meeting.
On Sunday, the prime minister will visit Puducherry. At Aurobindo Ashram, he will offer floral tributes to Shri Aurobindo, and interact with students of Sri Aurobindo International Centre of Education.
He will also visit Auroville. He will release a commemorative postage stamp on the golden jubilee celebrations of Auroville.
On Sunday evening, PM Modi will be in Surat, Gujarat, for the flagging off of the 'Run for New India Marathon'.