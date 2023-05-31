PM Modi To Visit Bihar In June Ahead Of Opposition Leaders' Meeting

"BJP is doing 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' from May 30 to June 30 across Bihar."

Ahead of the opposition leaders' meeting, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bihar in June and is likely to address a public meeting, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP)'s Bihar unit president Samrat Choudhary confirmed.

"BJP is doing 'Jan Sampark Abhiyan' from May 30 to June 30 across Bihar to add more people to the party, and for that, we have invited PM Narendra Modi to visit the state. We got a positive response from PM, and are looking forward to his visit," Samrat Choudhary said on Wednesday.

"The date and venue will be finalised later but we have received a confirmation regarding PM Modi's visit to the state," he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has taken upon himself the task of uniting Opposition forces against the BJP-led government at the Centre ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, will chair a meeting of Opposition parties in Patna on June 12.

