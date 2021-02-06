PM Modi To Visit Bengal, Assam On Sunday; Second Trip In 2 Weeks

PM Modi will hold public rallies in Assam and Bengal as wel.

For the second time in as many weeks, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in West Bengal and Assam on Sunday for the launch of several projects and will also address public rallies in the two states that will hold elections in a few months.

In signs of the increased importance of the two eastern states demonstrated in the recently unveiled union budget, the Prime Minister will launch a programme for state highways and major district roads in Assam and key infrastructure projects at Haldia in West Bengal, his office said .

In Bengal, PM Modi will inaugurate a liquefied petroleum gas import terminal built by the state-run Bharat Petroleum that has been constructed at an investment of around Rs 1,100 crore and has a capacity of 1 million metric tonnes per year.

"It will cater to the growing requirement of LPG in West Bengal and other states in eastern and north-eastern India and is an important step towards realising the vision of the Prime Minister to provide clean cooking LPG to every household," the Prime Minister's Office said.

He will also open the 348-km Dobhi-Durgapur natural gas pipeline section, which is part of the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project. It marks an important milestone towards achieving "one nation, one gas grid" project of the government, the Prime Minister's Office added.

PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of the second Catalytic-Iso-dewaxing unit of the Haldia refinery of the Indian Oil Corporation as well. This unit will have a capacity of 270 thousand metric tonnes per year, and once commissioned, is expected to result in a saving of about $185 million in foreign exchange.

Another project to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister is a four-lane flyover at Ranichak in Haldia on National Highway 41. It has been built at the cost of Rs 190 crore, the Prime Minister's Office said.

In Assam, PM Modi will launch "Asom Mala", which is aimed at helping improve the state highways and major district roads network in the state.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of two medical colleges and hospitals, which are being set up in Biswanath and Charaideo at an estimated cost of over Rs 1,100 crore. Each hospital will have a capacity of 500 beds and 100 MBBS seats.