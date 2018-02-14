PM Modi To Visit Arunachal Pradesh, Tripura Tomorrow In Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi will participate in three programmes, including the inauguration of the Dorjee Khandu state convention centre in Itanagar.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Arunachal Pradesh and poll-bound Tripura tomorrow, officials said.



In Arunachal Pradesh, he will participate in three programmes, including the inauguration of the Dorjee Khandu state convention centre in Itanagar.



He will also dedicate the state civil secretariat building and lay the foundation stone of the academic block of the Tomo Riba Institute of Health and Medical Science.



From Arunachal Pradesh, PM Modi will proceed to Tripura where he will address two election rallies in Shanti Bazaar and Agartala.





