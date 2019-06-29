PM Modi To Meet Turkish President Erdogan At G-20 Summit In Japan's Osaka

Shortly before departing for New Delhi, PM Modi will host a bilateral meet with PM Scott Morrison. (FILE)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to hold many bilaterals and pull-asides with a host of world leaders including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and Australian PM Scott Morrison on the final day of the ongoing G-20 summit in Japan's Osaka on Saturday.

PM Modi's first two bilateral meetings on Saturday morning are likely to be with the Presidents of Indonesia and Brazil -- Joko Widodo and Jair Bolsonaro respectively. Immediately after that, Prime Minister Modi is expected to participate in the leaders' side event on women empowerment.

In line with Summit's central theme of "Human-Centred Future Society", the topics under discussion during the third session on Saturday will be sustainable development, inclusiveness, and inequality. The fourth and final session of the summit will be held in the afternoon, where the topics under discussion will be Climate Change, Environment, and Energy.

In between the two sessions, PM Modi will hold three pull-asides with Prime Minister of Singapore Sebastian Pinera, Italian President Giuseppe Conte, Chile President Sebastian Pinera, as well as a bilateral meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

The bilateral meeting comes as India and Turkey are facing a sanction threat by the United States over an S-400 missile deal with Moscow.

PM Modi will participate in the closing ceremony of the summit likely to be held at around 1:45 pm (local time).

Shortly before departing for New Delhi, Prime Minister Modi will host a final bilateral meet with Australian PM Scott Morrison.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability