PM Modi To Lead 'Longest Roadshow Ever' In Gujarat Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will return to the Gujarat election campaign trail today after a gap of two days - this time with a three-hour-long mega roadshow across 16 assembly constituencies - for the second phase of assembly elections.

According to the BJP, the roadshow will cover more than 50 km starting from the Naroda Gam and ending at Gandhinagar South constituency.

The Prime Minister's roadshow is likely to begin at 3:30 pm in the afternoon. It is expected to go on till 6:30 pm this evening with PM Modi making at least 35 stops at memorials of prominent personalities, including Pandit Dindayal Upadhyay, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, on the way.

Thakkarbapanagar, Bapunagar, Nikol, Amraiwadi, Maninagar, Danilimbda, Jamalpur Khadia, Elisbridge, Vejalpur, Ghatlodia, Naranpur, Sabarmati are some of the constituencies that the Prime Minister will cover in today's roadshow.

BJP's chief ministerial candidate Bhupendra Patel is contesting from the Ghatlodia seat. PM Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

Meanwhile, voting for the first phase of the elections is underway. The results will be declared on December 8 after the December 5 second phase voting.

