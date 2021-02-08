PM Modi To Inaugurate World Sustainable Development Summit On February 10

The Summit will bring together a wide number of governments, academicians, among others. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the World Sustainable Development Summit 2021 on February 10 at 6:30 PM via video conferencing.

"The theme of the Summit is 'Redefining our common future: Safe and secure environment for all'," stated the press release by the Prime Minister's Office.

H.E. Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali, President of the Cooperative Republic of Guyana; Honourable James Marape, Prime Minister of Papua New Guinea; Mohamed Nasheed, Speaker of the People's Majlis, Republic of Maldives; Amina J Mohammed, Deputy Secretary-General, United Nations, and Prakash Javadekar, Union Minister of Environment, Forest, and Climate Change will be present on the occasion.

The 20th edition of The Energy and Resources Institute's (TERI) flagship event, the World Sustainable Development Summit, will be held online from February 10-12, 2021.

The Summit will bring together a wide number of governments, business leaders, academicians, climate scientists, youth, and the civil society in the fight against climate change.

India's Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy and Ministry of Earth Sciences are key partners of the Summit.

Energy and industry transition, adaptation and resilience, nature-based solutions, climate finance, circular economy, clean oceans and air pollution, are amongst the range of topics to be discussed during the Summit.