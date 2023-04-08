PM Modi To Inaugurate Chennai Airport's New Terminal Today: 5 Facts

The first phase of the new terminal, set up at a total outlay of Rs 2,437 crore, has been completed. "This will be an important addition to Chennai's infrastructure. It will boost connectivity and also benefit the local economy," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The T-2 (Phase-1) building is expected to increase the airport's passenger capacity from 23 million to 35 million per year.

According to Chennai airport officials, the new integrated terminal is spread across 2.20 lakh square metres and would cater to the growing air traffic in Tamil Nadu.

The terminal is equipped with 108 immigration counters, which are split equally between arrival and departure areas. It would significantly enhance the travel experience for passengers by expediting the transit process, officials said.