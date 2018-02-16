PM Narendra Modi To Hold Pariksha Par Charcha With Students In Delhi Today Pariksh Par Charcha: PM Modi will hold "Exam Ki Baat" with lakhs students from across the country and address their examination-related concerns today at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital

5 Shares EMAIL PRINT As part of Pariksha Par Charcha, PM Modi will interact with students and suggest ways to de-stress. New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wooed voters in 2014 with his Chai Pe Charcha campaign. And now he has shifted his gaze to students who are about to sit for their annual examination. As part of his Pariksha Par Charcha, an extension of his pet charcha theme, PM Modi will interact with lakhs students from across the country and address their examination-related concerns today at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.



Students from Class 6 to 12 have been asked to watch its telecast on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and all government websites 12 noon onwards. They can also ask him questions and he would offer simple ways to de-stress.



The interactive session, also being dubbed as "Exam Ki Baat", has been organised days after the prime minister launched his book "Exam Warriors" that lists mantras to help students to stay calm before the examination.



The book is a collection of anecdotes from the prime minister's growing up years.





"Trying to become someone is a conventional path.... Take the road less travelled," he says in this self-help guide.



He also urges students to "be warriors, not worriers". "Treat exams like festivals" and "a happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet" are among other suggestions.



The PM has often spoken about exam stress and tackled the subject in his radio talk, "Mann Ki Baat".



Last week, PM Modi had requested students to share their thoughts on pressure, anxiety related to examination and suggest ways de-stress on the Narendra Modi and MyGov app. The students were also encouraged to ask questions on Twitter using the hashtag #ExamWarriors.



PM Modi, who was "happy to see the wide range of comments and questions" tweeted, "Students, parents and teachers are also sharing their experiences, which is wonderful. Do keep writing on MyGov or the Open Forum on the NM Mobile App."





Prime Minister Narendra Modi had wooed voters in 2014 with his Chai Pe Charcha campaign. And now he has shifted his gaze to students who are about to sit for their annual examination. As part of his Pariksha Par Charcha, an extension of his pet charcha theme, PM Modi will interact with lakhs students from across the country and address their examination-related concerns today at Talkatora Stadium in the national capital.Students from Class 6 to 12 have been asked to watch its telecast on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and all government websites 12 noon onwards. They can also ask him questions and he would offer simple ways to de-stress.The interactive session, also being dubbed as "Exam Ki Baat", has been organised days after the prime minister launched his book "Exam Warriors" that lists mantras to help students to stay calm before the examination.The book is a collection of anecdotes from the prime minister's growing up years."Trying to become someone is a conventional path.... Take the road less travelled," he says in this self-help guide.He also urges students to "be warriors, not worriers". "Treat exams like festivals" and "a happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet" are among other suggestions.The PM has often spoken about exam stress and tackled the subject in his radio talk, "Mann Ki Baat". Last week, PM Modi had requested students to share their thoughts on pressure, anxiety related to examination and suggest ways de-stress on the Narendra Modi and MyGov app. The students were also encouraged to ask questions on Twitter using the hashtag #ExamWarriors.PM Modi, who was "happy to see the wide range of comments and questions" tweeted, "Students, parents and teachers are also sharing their experiences, which is wonderful. Do keep writing on MyGov or the Open Forum on the NM Mobile App."