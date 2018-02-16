PM Narendra Modi To Hold Pariksha Par Charcha With Students In Delhi Today

Students from Class 6 to 12 have been asked to watch its telecast on Doordarshan, All India Radio, YouTube and all government websites 12 noon onwards. They can also ask him questions and he would offer simple ways to de-stress.
The interactive session, also being dubbed as "Exam Ki Baat", has been organised days after the prime minister launched his book "Exam Warriors" that lists mantras to help students to stay calm before the examination.
The book is a collection of anecdotes from the prime minister's growing up years.
"Trying to become someone is a conventional path.... Take the road less travelled," he says in this self-help guide.
He also urges students to "be warriors, not worriers". "Treat exams like festivals" and "a happy mind is the secret of a good mark sheet" are among other suggestions.
The PM has often spoken about exam stress and tackled the subject in his radio talk, "Mann Ki Baat".
Comments
PM Modi, who was "happy to see the wide range of comments and questions" tweeted, "Students, parents and teachers are also sharing their experiences, which is wonderful. Do keep writing on MyGov or the Open Forum on the NM Mobile App."