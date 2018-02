Pariksha Par Charcha: PM Modi To Interact With Students Through An Interactive Session

Pariksha Par Charcha: PM Modi interacts with with students.

Here are the live updates of the PM Modi's "Pariksha Par Charcha" session :

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today interact with the students of Class 10th and 12th. An interactive session named " Pariksha Par Charcha ", also being dubbed as "Exam Ki Baat" has been organised at at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium. The session will begin at 11 am. Lakhs of students will participate from across the country in this interaction. Last week, the Prime Minister had asked the students to share their thoughts on the upcoming examinations and suggest stress-busting techniques through the Narendra Modi app and the MyGov app.