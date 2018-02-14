Pariksha Par Charcha By Prime Minister Narendra Modi: All You Need To Know

BJP Delhi had tweeted today, "PM @narendramodi will do 'Pariksha par charcha' with lakhs of students from across the country on 16 February 2018. Ask your questions on @mygovindia, Narendra Modi App and Social Media using #ExamWarriors. Be a a Warrior, not a Worrier! Download App at http://nm4.in/dnldapp."
PM Narendra Modi had also shared on Twitter that "thousands of students from all over India will join the programme via technology."
PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday, "Am happy to see the wide range of comments and questions for the programme on 16th. Students, parents and teachers are also sharing their experiences, which is wonderful. Do keep writing on MyGov or the Open Forum on the NM Mobile App."
Share your thoughts as well as experiences about exams and ways to overcome stress, with me on MyGov or the NM Mobile App. I will answer your questions during the programme on the 16th. @HRDMinistryhttps://t.co/PQLGNy1fTtpic.twitter.com/12bvJs0NyZ- Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 6, 2018
In the 193-page self-help guide for students, Prime Minister has written that exams should be taken as a festival and one should be an exam warrior and not worrier.
