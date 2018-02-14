Pariksha Par Charcha By Prime Minister Narendra Modi: All You Need To Know

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an interactive session with students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on February 16, Friday, with lakhs of students participating from across the country.

All India | Edited by | Updated: February 14, 2018 21:02 IST
PM Narendra Modi with a group of school children from Jammu and Kashmir in 2015. (File Photo)

New Delhi: 
With Class 10 and 12 board examinations approaching, the month is a stressful time for the students. Keeping this in mind, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will conduct an interactive session with students at Delhi's Talkatora Stadium on February 16, Friday, with lakhs of students participating from across the country and asking the leader questions about how to take examinations without any worry. This comes two weeks after the Prime Minister launched his book titled 'Exam Warriors' that contains 25 mantras to help students face examinations without stress. The interaction is aimed at bringing to the fore a discourse about the importance of stress-free examinations. "Pariksha Par Charcha" will begin at 11 am. Last week, the Prime Minister had asked the students to share their thoughts on the upcoming examinations and suggest stress-busting techniques through the Narendra Modi app and the MyGov app. The students were also encouraged to ask questions on Twitter using the hashtag #ExamWarriors.

BJP Delhi had tweeted today, "PM @narendramodi will do 'Pariksha par charcha' with lakhs of students from across the country on 16 February 2018. Ask your questions on @mygovindia, Narendra Modi App and Social Media using #ExamWarriors. Be a a Warrior, not a Worrier! Download App at http://nm4.in/dnldapp."

PM Narendra Modi had also shared on Twitter that "thousands of students from all over India will join the programme via technology."PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Wednesday, "Am happy to see the wide range of comments and questions for the programme on 16th. Students, parents and teachers are also sharing their experiences, which is wonderful. Do keep writing on MyGov or the Open Forum on the NM Mobile App."In the 193-page self-help guide for students, Prime Minister has written that exams should be taken as a festival and one should be an exam warrior and not worrier.

