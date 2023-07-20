PM Modi To Chair Meetings Of 10 Groups Of NDA MPs From July 25: Report

As per the source, PM Modi will chair the meetings of each group from July 25.

After the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting held on Tuesday in the national capital, ten groups of the alliance's MPs have been formed to chalk out the strategy ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a BJP source said on Thursday.

"Ten groups of the MPs have been formed. PM Modi will chair the meeting of each group. Every day, there will be a meeting of the two regions," the source told ANI.

According to the source, each group will have 35-40 members.

"On the first day, the meeting for Uttar Pradesh and Northeast will be conducted. Each group will have 35-40 members," the source added.

Notably, this is the first time that the leaders of the alliance are meeting region-wise and holding deliberations to rev up the organisation in the run-up to crucial Lok Sabha General Elections.

The BJP is working on a plan to secure a 50 per cent vote share in the Lok Sabha election, along with allies.

The BJP leadership is closely monitoring the constituencies and also, 160 constituencies have been identified where the party is putting extra efforts to turn around its prospects.

With the opposition putting up a united front, the NDA led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a mega meeting on July 18, where leaders of 38 parties came to Delhi to solidify the alliance.

Taking a jibe at Opposition leaders, who have gathered in Karnataka's Bengaluru for a joint meeting to take on BJP in the next year's Lok Sabha polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that at a time when people have already decided to bring the ruling government back in 2024, "those" responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops.

"Today, the people of the country have already decided to bring us back in 2024. So, people who are responsible for the plight of India have opened their shops," PM Modi said.

He took a swipe at the Opposition parties, using words like "Jamat" and 'kunba' and urged people to stay alert.

"People of the country say that this is a 'kattar bhrashtachar sammelan'...Another speciality of this meeting is that if someone is out on bail for a corruption of crores of Rupees, they are seen with great respect. If the entire family is out on bail, they are more honoured...If someone insults a community and is punished by the court, he is honoured," he said.

