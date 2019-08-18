'Can I Tell You Something?': PM To Bhutan Students On Exam Warriors

Lotay Tshering wrote about Exam Warriors in a Facebook post earlier this week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's book Exam Warriors is inspired by the teachings of Lord Buddha, he said today while addressing the students in Bhutan as he talked about a recent Facebook post by Bhutan Prime Minister Lotay Tshering that "touched his heart".

"A few days back, my good friend, Prime Minister Dr. Tshering wrote a Facebook post that touched my heart. In that post he mentioned about Exam Warriors, a book I wrote to advise youngsters about how to face exams without stress," he said.

"Can I tell you something? Much of what I wrote in Exam Warriors is influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha, especially the importance of positivity, overcoming fear and living in oneness, be it with the present moment or with Mother Nature," he said. PM Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Bhutan, was speaking at the students of University of Bhutan in Thimpu this morning.

Exam Warriors, the book authored by PM Modi, was published last year. It advises students to stay calm and focused during the examination period. The book, which was one of the Hindi bestsellers last year, highlights the need to treat exams like festivals, the importance of technology and the quality of sleep required to beat the stress.

It "drives home the important point that when it comes to examinations, there is no need to worry excessively or view it as a life-and-death situation," PM Modi is quoted in the book as saying.

Earlier this week, Lotay Tshering wished India on its 73rd Independence Day and complemented PM Modi for his humility in a Facebook post. "In the interactions during my two visits to Delhi after assuming this office, the leader of the world's largest democracy came out as a man so humble and natural," he wrote.

In his post, he also mentioned Exam Warriors and wrote: "In this book, as he highlights many life's lessons, he says, 'forget dreaming about becoming a prime minister, I was never even a class monitor'. He exudes so much positivity, not just in the book but even in person."

"For someone who has to think for billions of people and represent them on the global stage, he takes time out to prepare children on handling exams. Is it not empathy, an intrinsic quality of a good leader?" Dr Tshering wrote, and added that he sees "new chapters of friendship unfold for the two countries".

This is PM Modi's second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election in May this year.

In his address to the students today, PM Modi also said that "there is no better time to be young than now". "The world today offers more opportunities than ever before. You have the power and potential to do extra-ordinary things, which will impact generations to come. Find your real calling and pursue it with full passion," PM Modi told the students.

"Let no limitation constrain you. I want to tell you all- there is no better time to be young than now," he said.

