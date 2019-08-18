"No Better Time To Be Young Than Now": PM To Students In Bhutan

PM Narendra Modi addresses students of Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today asked the "brightest minds" of Bhutan to work hard and take the Himalayan nation to great heights. "There is no better time to be young than now," said PM Modi as he addressed students of the Royal University of Bhutan in Thimphu this morning.

PM Modi is in Thimphu on his second visit to Bhutan and the first since his re-election in May this year.

"As Bhutan soars high in its endeavours, your 1.3 billion Indian friends will not just look on and cheer you with pride and happiness. They will partner you, share with you and learn from you," said PM Modi.

"The world today offers more opportunities than ever before. You have the power and potential to do extra-ordinary things, which will impact generations to come. Find your real calling and pursue it with full passion," said PM Modi as some of the university students in the large hall, in their traditional attire, nodded in agreement.

Called on His Majesty the King of Bhutan. We discussed ways to further deepen partnership between India and Bhutan. pic.twitter.com/yXKC1vHRuK — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 17, 2019

Referring to India's space programmes and the moon mission Chandrayaan-2, PM Modi said Bhutan is also on its way to having its own satellite. "It is even a matter of great happiness that young Bhutanese scientists will travel to India to work on designing and launching Bhutan's own small satellite. I hope that someday soon, many of you will be scientists, engineers and innovators," said PM Modi, who was in a black half-sleeved jacket and white kurta.

PM Modi also took a leaf out of his book "Exam Warriors" to encourage students about "overcoming fear". "Can I tell you something? Much of what I wrote in Exam Warriors is influenced by the teachings of Lord Buddha, especially the importance of positivity, overcoming fear and living in oneness, be it with the present moment or with Mother Nature," said the Prime Minister.

Here are some glimpses from the traditional Chipdrel Procession and welcome ceremony in Bhutan. pic.twitter.com/FzhV96a7BO - PMO India (@PMOIndia) August 17, 2019

He met with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering on Saturday, discussed steps to expand bilateral ties across sectors and signed 10 agreements, including in the field of space research, aviation, information technology, power and education.

PM Modi also launched RuPay Card in Bhutan by shopping at Simtokha Dzong, built in 1629, now a monastic and administrative centre and one of the oldest dzongs or fortresses in the Himalayan nation.

PM Modi will return to India today evening.

