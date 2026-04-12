PM Modi To Address Special Conference In Delhi Ahead Of Women's Quota Bill

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend a national level meeting tomorrow that is meant to spread awareness about the women's quota bill that will be tabled at a special session of parliament later in the week. The "Nari Shakti Vandan Sammelan" -- to be held in Delhi --- is expected to convey a message about the need to include women in the legislative process.



The conference - which PM Modi will address -- is being organised by the Ministry of Women and Child Development under the slogan: "From Panchayat to Parliament-Women in Decision-Making: Preparing for a New India".

The programme will be attended by eminent personalities and women achievers from diverse fields including business, academia, science, media, social work, sports and cultural world.

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Vijaya K Rahatkar, chairperson of the National Commission for Women, will be present. Minister of Women and Child Development Annapurna Devi Yadav and Minister of State Savitri Thakur will also participate in the programme.

PM Modi -- who earlier said achieving a 'Developed India' by 2047 requires a strategy of "women-led development" -- will also engage in a dialogue with the participating women.

Yesterday, PM Modi wrote to leaders of all political parties in both Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, appealing to them to extend their support to the Constitutional Amendment Bills.

The special three-day parliament session - beginning April 16 - is meant for the tabling and passage of the constitution amendment bill that grants 33 per cent reservation for women in parliament. There will be a second bill to increase the number of seats in the Lok Sabha to which the Congress is vehemently opposed.

In September 2023, parliament had passed the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' marking a huge step towards enhancing women's representation in legislative bodies.

The Act provided for reservation of one-third of seats for women in Lok Sabha and State Legislative Assemblies. But the implementation has been pending and now the government aims to finish the process in time for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Now, with a focus on implementation of women's reservation across the country, a Parliament session is being convened on April 16, 17 and 18.