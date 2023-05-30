PM Modi To Addres Rally In Ajmer, 1st Mega Event To Mark BJP's 9 Years In Power

PM Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Wednesday address a rally in Rajasthan's Ajmer district, the first major event in a month-long outreach campaign by the BJP to mark its nine years in power at the Centre.

Rajasthan, where the ruling Congress is caught in a leadership tussle between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot, goes to the polls this year-end.

PM Modi will travel by helicopter from Kishangarh airport to the holy town of Pushkar, where he will offer prayers at the Brahma temple and visit the ghats, according to party leaders.

He will then travel by helicopter to Kayad Vishram Sthali on the Jaipur road to address the rally. Union ministers Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Chaudhary, and other BJP leaders from Rajasthan will attend the meeting.

Ajmer North MLA Vasudev Devnani said BJP workers from 45 assembly and eight Lok Sabha constituencies are being mobilised for the rally.

The constituencies fall in the districts of Ajmer, Nagaur, Tonk, Bhilwara, Rajsamand, Jaipur and Pali.

Of these 45 assembly seats, 21 are held by the Congress, 19 by the BJP, three by independents and two by the Rashtriya Loktantrik Party.

Over the past few weeks, PM Modi has also visited Rajsamand and Sirohi.

This BJP event comes soon after the Congress leadership held discussions with Mr Gehlot and Mr Pilot in an effort to patch up their differences ahead of the assembly polls later this year.

The party claimed that the two leaders agreed to fight the elections unitedly.

BJP leaders have already held press conferences in several states already to mark PM Modi's nine years as Prime Minister.

The PM's rally will flag the beginning of a series of party meetings as part of a major outreach campaign.



