PM Modi To Address Post Budget Seminar On Defence Sector Today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the inaugural address of the post-budget webinar of the Ministry of Defence on 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on Friday.

Union Budget 2022-23 related to the Ministry of Defence has given further impetus to Aatmanirbharta in Defence, said the Ministry of Defence in an official statement. The Ministry has organised a post-budget webinar titled 'Aatmanirbharta in Defence - Call to Action' on the announcements made in the budget for the defence sector.

The objective of the webinar is to involve all the stakeholders in taking forward the various initiatives of the Government in the defence sector.

The webinar will be held on Friday morning. "The Prime Minister will deliver the inaugural address," added the ministry in the statement.

The webinar will have panel discussions with eminent speakers and experts from the Ministry of Defence, defence industry, Industry fora, Startups, academia, besides interactive sessions with the stakeholders.

The valedictory session will be chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. The webinar will have breakout sessions, which include progressive increase in the capital procurement Budget for the domestic industry (Opportunities and Challenges), developing all-round Defence R&D ecosystem in the country, Special Purpose Vehicles (SPVs) by Industries with DRDO and other organisations, and also meeting wide-ranging testing and certification requirements with the setting up of an independent nodal umbrella body.

The sessions are planned in a manner that allows for ample interaction with stakeholders, with a view to evolving a participative approach for the time-bound implementation of announcements made in the Budget. The webinar will also be streamed live on the YouTube channel of the Department of Defence Production.

