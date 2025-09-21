PM To Address Nation At 5 PM, day before GST 2.0

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 5 pm today, top government sources have said. The sources have not confirmed the subject of this address. This has triggered speculation on what the Prime Minister will speak on.

The timing of this address is significant. It comes a day ahead of the implementation of GST 2.0 reforms, making it a possible subject of the Prime Minister's address. Also on the list of probabilities is the US's crackdown on H1 B visa holders, a move that will affect a large section of Indian techies working in the US. Among the other options in New Delhi's tariffs tussle with Washington, DC.

Since taking over the country's top executive post in 2014, the Prime Minister has addressed the nation to announce key government decisions. On November 8, 2016, he addressed the nation and announced the demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes. Another such address was aired on March 12, 2019, when the Prime Minister announced the Balakot airstrikes, launched in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack. The Prime Minister had addressed the nation on March 24, 2020, to announce a three-week nationwide lockdown to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. He addressed the nation again on April 14, 2020, to announce the extension of the lockdown. In May, he told the nation that the government had decided to ease the lockdown.

The Prime Minister's last address to the nation was on May 12, 2025, when he briefed the people about Operation Sindoor, India's counterstrike after the terror attack in Pahalgam.