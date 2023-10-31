PM Modi To Address 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' Culmination Event Today

PM will also address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to participate in the programme marking the culmination of Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign's Amrit Kalash Yatra at Kartavya Path on Tuesday.

Ministry of Culture, in an official statement, said that the PM will also address thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris joining the programme from across the country.

Today's programme will also mark the closing ceremony of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of Amrit Vatika and Amrit Mahotsav Memorial during the programme.

Meri Maati Mera Desh campaign is a tribute to the soldiers who made supreme sacrifice in the line of duty.

In the spirit of people participation (Jan Bhagidari), the campaign comprises many activities and ceremonies conducted across the country at panchayat, village, block, urban local body, state and national levels.

"The activities included building of Shilaphalakam (Memorial) to express heartfelt gratitude to all the brave hearts who have made the supreme sacrifice; 'Panch Pran' pledge taking by the people at Shilaphalakam; planting of saplings of indigenous species and developing 'Amrit Vatika' (Vasudha Vandhan) and felicitation ceremonies for honouring the freedom fighters and the families of deceased freedom fighters (Veeron ka Vandan), among others," the ministry said.

The campaign became a massive success, with over 2.3 lakh Shilaphalakams built in 36 states and UTs, nearly 4 crore Panch Pran pledge selfies uploaded, 2 Lakh plus 'Veeron ka Vandan' programs nationwide, more than 2.36 crore indigenous saplings have been planted, and 2.63 lakh Amrit Vatikas created under the Vasudha Vandan theme across the country.

'Meri Maati Mera Desh' campaign also includes the Amrit Kalash Yatra, which comprises a collection of soil and rice grains from over 6 lakh villages in rural areas and from wards in urban areas, which is sent to block level (where mitti of all villages in the block is mixed) and then to the state capital. The mitti from state level will be sent to the National Capital, accompanied by thousands of Amrit Kalash Yatris.

The finale event of Meri Mati Mera Desh saw vibrant participation from all 36 states and union territories of the nation, embodying the true spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shrestha Bharat' on Monday.

Over 25,000 Amrit Kalash Yatris from 7000 blocks of 766 districts of the country marched on Kartavya Path and Vijay Chowk with songs of patriotism and beautifully choreographed cultural dance presentations.

Representatives from every state and union territory poured soil and rice from their state and UT Amrit Kalash into one giant Amrit Kalash embodying the unity in plurality of our great nation.

The ministry further said that during the programme, the Prime Minister will also launch the 'Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) platform for the youth of the country.

Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) is being established as an autonomous body to serve as a one-stop whole-of-government platform for the youth of the country. In line with the Prime Minister's vision to provide equitable opportunities to every youth of the country, MY Bharat will leverage technology to provide an enabling mechanism across the entire spectrum of the Government so that they can realise their aspirations and contribute to build the 'Viksit Bharat'.

The aim of MY Bharat is to inspire youth to become community change agents and nation builders and enable them to act as the 'Yuva Setu' between the Government and the citizens. In this sense, 'MY Bharat' will provide a major boost to 'Youth Led development' in the country.

