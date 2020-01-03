Live Updates: PM Modi To Address 107th Session Of Indian Science Congress

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a two-day visit to Karnataka, will address the 107th session of Indian Science Congress in Bengaluru today. On Thursday, he met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa and Governor Vajubhai Vala at Raj Bhavan.

PM Modi launched five Young Scientists Laboratories of Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). He also offered prayers at Sree Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru where he addressed a gathering after distributing Krishi Karman Awards to states.

Here are the live updates on PM Modi's address at Indian Science Congress: