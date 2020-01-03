"Efforts On To Use IT To Reduce Red Tape": PM Modi At Science Congress

PM Modi addresses Science Congress in Bengaluru.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said efforts are on by his government to "effectively use Information Technology to reduce red tape" and ensure "ease of doing of science". He also shared his motto for the young scientists in the country - "innovate, patent, produce and prosper" - as he said the four steps will India towards "faster development".

"I am also happy to learn that India's ranking has improved in the Innovation Index to 52. Our programs have created more technology business incubators in the last five years than in the previous 50 years! I congratulate our scientists for these accomplishments," PM Modi said as he began his address at the 107th edition of the Indian Science Congress.

