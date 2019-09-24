PM Modi Thanks Milind Deora For Tweet On 'Howdy, Modi!'

In his reply to PM Modi's tweet, Milind Deora praised the Indian leadership (File)

Congress leader Milind Deora has praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the grand 'Howdy, Modi!' event, saying his Sunday address was a "momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy". In another tweet, Mr Deora, who resigned as his party's Mumbai unit chief recently, said his friends in the US acknowledge "India's leadership in the 21st century".

"PM Modi's Houston address was a momentous first for India's soft power diplomacy. My father Murlibhai (Former Minister Murli Deora) was one of the early architects of deeper Indo-US ties. Donald Trump's hospitality and recognition of Indian-Americans' contributions makes us proud," he tweeted on Sunday.

PM Modi -- who shared stage with US President Donald Trump and addressed over 50,000 Indian-Americans at the Sunday event-- thanked Mr Deora for his remark.

"Thank you Milind Deora. You are absolutely correct when you highlight my friend, late Murli Deora Ji's commitment to strong ties with USA. He would have been really glad to see the strengthening of ties between our nations. The warmth and hospitality of the US President was outstanding," PM tweeted.

In his reply on Monday, Mr Deora praised the Indian leadership.

Thank you @narendramodi ji!



Murlibhai put nation first & worked with all governments in India & the US to deepen ties between our great countries.



In my many interactions with my Democrat & Republican friends, they, too, acknowledge India's leadership in the 21st century https://t.co/AXbEb6ZDtK — Milind Deora मिलिंद देवरा (@milinddeora) September 23, 2019

The camaraderie between India and the US was on display at the event as PM Modi welcomed President Donald Trump at the mega show.

"Friends, we in India have connected well with President Trump, the words of candidate Trump. Abki baar Trump sarkaar rang loud and clear..." said PM Modi, who won his second term in May.

Reacting to his remark, senior Congress leader Anand Sharma launched a stinging attack, reminding PM Modi that he is in the country as the Prime Minister of India and not to campaign for US President Donald Trump.

Milind Deora, who replaced Sanjay Nirupam as Mumbai Congress chief shortly before the 2019 Lok Sabha election, first announced his resignation in July. He confirmed his resignation earlier this month.

While announcing his resignation in July, Mr Deora had highlighted the challenges facing the Congress in Maharashtra.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.