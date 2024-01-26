PM Modi Sports Rajasthani 'Bandhani' Turban At Republic Day Parade

Before the Republic Day parade, as PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial.

On the occasion of India's 75th Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, known for celebrating the diverse culture of the country with his sartorial choices, donned a 'Bandhani' turban this year to symbolise India's diversity.

Before the Republic Day parade, as PM Modi arrived at the National War Memorial, the first look at his outfit was revealed. Along with the distinctive turban he was seen wearing a white kurta with a brown coat and white pants.

To mark the beginning of the Republic Day programme, President Droupadi Murmu unfurled the national flag at the Kartavya Path. The flag unfurling was followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute given with the indigenous gun system 105-mm Indian Field Guns.

Four Mi-17 IV helicopters of the 105 Helicopter Unit then showered flower petals on the audience present at Kartavya Path.

This was followed by "Aavaahan", a band performance by over 100 women artists playing various types of percussion instruments, symbolising 'Nari Shakti'.

French President Emmanuel Macron is in attendance as the chief guest, joining a select group of global leaders to have graced the nation's biggest ceremonial in the last seven decades.

