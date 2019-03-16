PM Modi Splurges Money On Publicity To Hide BJP's Failures: Mayawati

Mayawati said BJP was also "digging up all sorts of skeletons in cupboards" of opposition parties. (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Saturday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of wasting public money for self promotion.

The former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister tweeted: "Modi was busy mostly in laying foundation stones for various projects. He has spent Rs 3,044 crore on publicity.

"Instead, this government could have used this money for education and better medical facilities in every village of backward states like Uttar Pradesh.

"However, for the BJP, there is no greater emphasis that is needed than on itself."

The tweets of the 63-year-old Dalit leader was in Hindi. "BJP and PM are hell bent on deflecting the attention of people from the failures of their government," she added.

The ruling party at the Centre, which is also at the helm in her state has "miserably failed to address serious issues like unemployment and poverty", she said. "They run away from any kind of public debate," she added.

Cautioning people from falling into the BJP's trap, Mayawati said these were mere tactics to divert people's attention from the real issues in public discourse.

The BJP was also "digging up all sorts of skeletons in cupboards" of opposition parties, she pointed out, and condemned the ploy.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.