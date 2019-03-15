Biggest Tribute To Kanshi Ram Will Be Good Results During Polls: Mayawati

Different political parties are paying tribute to Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary: Mayawati (File)

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday paid tribute to Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary.

Paying floral tributes to BSP founder Kanshi Ram, Mayawati said that the biggest tribute to him would be to get "good results" in the Lok Sabha elections.

"Different political parties are paying tribute to Kanshi Ram on his birth anniversary despite the model code of conduct," the former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister told reporters.

She thanked the other political parties for saluting Kanshi Ram.

"I also want to tell the people of our party that this time his birth anniversary has fallen at a time when the schedule of the Lok Sabha elections have been announced."

"If the workers of our party across the country work cautiously against the nefarious design of the opposition parties and bring a good result, then it will be the real rich tribute to Kanshi Ramji," she said.

Former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav tweeted, "A tribute to the leader Kanshi Ramji, a great thinker, who raised the political and social consciousness, on his birth anniversary. On this occasion we shall fulfill his dreams of social justice."

The BSP, the SP and the Ajit Singh-led Rashtriya Lok Dal will fight the April-May Lok Sabha elections as allies.

