PM Modi Speaks To Lankan President, Assures Support In Post-Cyclone Rehab

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday spoke to Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and assured him of continued support in the rehabilitation efforts across all regions impacted by Cyclone Ditwah.

In a telephone conversation, Modi expressed condolences for the loss of lives and devastation in Sri Lanka, and said the people of India stood in firm solidarity and support with the people of the island nation in this hour of need.

President Dissanayake conveyed his deep gratitude for India's assistance in the wake of the disaster, and appreciated the swift deployment of rescue teams and relief material, an official statement said here.

Dissanayake also conveyed the appreciation of the people of Sri Lanka for India's timely and effective response efforts, it said.

"The Prime Minister assured President Dissanayake of India's continued support to Sri Lanka under the ongoing Operation Sagar Bandhu, providing rescue and relief to distressed persons," the statement said.

Modi assured Dissanayake that India, in line with its Vision MAHASAGAR and its established position as the 'First Responder', will continue to extend all necessary assistance in the coming days as Sri Lanka undertakes rehabilitation efforts, resumes public services, and works toward restoring livelihoods across the impacted regions.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close touch.

Cyclone Ditwah, which hit parts of Sri Lanka last week, left a trail of death and destruction, affecting as many as 11,51,776 people of 316,366 families.

The death count due to floods and landslides caused by the cyclone rose to 366, with 367 missing as of 6 pm on Monday.

