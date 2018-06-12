"PM Speaks On Mann Ki Baat, Not In Parliament": AAP Lawmaker Files Plea Sanjay Singh alleged that PM Modi does not come to the house even when he is present in the premises.

Share EMAIL PRINT Sanjay Singh alleged that PM Modi spoke merely 19 times in parliament. (File) New Delhi: A day after rebel AAP lawmaker Kapil Mishra filed a plea against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, AAP parliamentarian Sanjay Singh has moved a plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to PM Modi to regularly attend parliament and reply to the questions raised by lawmakers. Mr Singh said PM Modi speaks on the radio in Mann Ki Baat, but does not speak in parliament. He alleged that the prime minister does not come to the house even when he is present in the premises.



"Every 14 days he speaks on the radio in Mann Ki Baat, but does not speak in Parliament. Despite being present in his office inside Parliament House premises, he does not come to the House," the AAP lawmaker said.



He alleged that PM Modi spoke merely 19 times in parliament in the last four years but addressed 800 political rallies.



"In the last four years, Prime Minister Modi has spoken merely 19 times in Parliament. He spoke just once on a government bill, five times he introduced his ministers, six times he spoke on thanksgiving motion and twice he participated in special discussions. This is the same person who has done as many as 800 rallies in the last four years across the country," he added.



He said that despite the opposition's repeated pleas to the prime minister to speak on critical issues like demonetisation, price rise, farmers' suicide, unemployment, bank scams, mob lynching, women safety, etc., PM Modi remained silent.



moved a plea in the Delhi High Court on Monday against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, seeking orders that the AAP chief attend assembly sessions more frequently. Targetting him for "low attendance", the former Delhi minister also sought that Mr Kejriwal be directed to frame rules in assembly, making 75 per cent attendance mandatory for all legislators.



Responding to Mr Mishra's allegations, AAP leader Sanjay Singh had written on Twitter that he would move a similar plea against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



With inputs from IANS



