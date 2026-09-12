PM Modi Shares Photo With Xi Jinping, Vladimir Putin At BRICS Summit In Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has shared a photo holding hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at the BRICS summit in Delhi, symbolic of the strong bond between the Asian neighbours. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and Indonesian Prime Minister Prabowo Subianto were also seen in the photos.

"BRICS Summit 2026 gets underway in Delhi," the prime minister wrote on Instagram.

With crucial bilaterals on its sidelines, the summit began this afternoon with PM Modi's appeal for the Global South to become a decision-maker. The prime minister said that India is ready to equip policymakers of Global South nations with the required expertise and training to take on the global dialogue.

In a major diplomatic breakthrough, the BRICS also adopted the Delhi declaration that included a condemnation of terror and unilateral acts of war.

The breakthrough came after intensive negotiations till early Saturday morning led to a consensus among the world leaders, despite differences on several contentious issues.

"The meeting has been productive and positive. No member has expressed any disagreement," PM Modi said.

While Putin arrived in Delhi early Friday morning, Jinping landed this afternoon for the regional bloc's gathering.

PM Modi held a bilateral with Putin last evening and discussed cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility, and people-to-people domains.

During the meeting, the two leaders spoke about the Middle East war and the Black Sea region conflict, with PM Modi telling Putin that dialogue and diplomacy are the only way forward in resolving such conflicts.

His bilateral with Jinping this evening is expected to focus on issues ranging from the situation along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) to trade, investment, and economic engagement. Reports suggest the border issue will be central to their talks as India and China try to build on the recent stabilisation in ties.

In his address today, Jinping told the world leaders that the war in Middle East does not serve the common interests of the international community.