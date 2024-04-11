PM Modi Wants To Expand UPI Services To US To Help Students, Tourists

PM Modi also sought peaceful ties with China.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a case for the country's digital payments system to reach the US, saying it would benefit the large Indian diaspora, tourists, and students, according to an interview he gave to Newsweek.

PM Modi also sought peaceful ties with China and said the two countries need to "urgently address the prolonged situation" at their borders. Stable relations between the world's two most populous nations are important for the entire region and world, PM Modi said in the interview published Wednesday.

New Delhi has been locked in a military standoff with China over the past few decades and has stationed thousands of armed troops to protect its 3,488 km-long (2167 miles) border with its northern neighbor.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)