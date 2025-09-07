PM Modi Seated In Last Row At Workshop As BJP Gears Up For Veep Polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is gearing up for the Vice Presidential elections by holding a two-day work workshop with all its Members of Parliament participating in the event. The workshop, which began today, saw Prime Minister Narendra Modi sitting in the last row along other party workers.

According to sources, PM Modi was felicitated for the GST reforms by the BJP MPs during the event.

The first day of the workshop will focus on two key themes - 'Towards a developed India by 2027' and the 'effective use of social media by MPs'. The event began at 9 am with a lamp-lighting ceremony, Vande Mataram, an introductory address, and a cultural performance. In the afternoon, MPs will meet in committees to discuss agriculture, defence, energy, education, railways, and transport. The event will also cover preparations for the upcoming parliamentary session, parliamentary procedures, subordinate legislation, and time management inside the House.

The second day of the workshop will focus on training the MPs for the Vice Presidential elections on September 9.

Vice Presidential polls

The Vice Presidential election, scheduled for September 9, will witness a direct contest between the INDIA bloc's nominee, Justice (Retd) B Sudershan Reddy, and the NDA's nominee, CP Radhakrishnan. Both candidates hail from southern India, with Mr Radhakrishnan from Tamil Nadu and Mr Reddy from Telangana.

Mr Radhakrishnan (67) has served as a two-term member of the Lok Sabha from Coimbatore during the tenure of Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. He later went on to lead the BJP in Tamil Nadu. He is currently the Governor of Maharashtra. The NDA's nominee for Vice President is known for his legislative acumen and commitment to social empowerment.

Mr Reddy (79), INDIA bloc's Vice President pick, is a former Supreme Court judge who retired in July 2011. He is known for several landmark judgments criticising the then central government for showing "slackness" in probing black-money cases. He had also declared the Salwa Judum, appointed by the Chhattisgarh government, as unconstitutional.

The vice-presidential poll has been described by the opposition as an ideological battle, even as the numbers are stacked in favour of the ruling NDA.