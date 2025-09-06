BJP Parliamentary Workshop Tomorrow: Focus On 'Developed India', Social Media

The Bharatiya Janata Party will hold a day-long parliamentary workshop in the national capital tomorrow, with all its Members of Parliament expected to participate. The programme will focus on two key themes - "Towards a Developed India by 2047" and the "Effective Use of Social Media by MPs."

Morning Schedule

The event will open with registration between 9 am and 11 am, followed by a lamp-lighting ceremony, Vande Mataram, an introductory address and a cultural performance.

From 11 am to 12 pm, the first session, "Towards a Developed India", will take place under the moderation of Rajya Sabha MP Kavita Patidar. Speakers include Kamlesh Paswan on Self-Reliant India, Sudhanshu Trivedi on Swadeshi India, Bansuri Swaraj on Ease of Doing Business, and Dr Hemang Joshi on Youth Power and Employment. A special mention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision on GST will also feature in this session.

Social Media Session

The second session, from 12 pm to 1 pm, will be moderated by Tejasvi Surya and will focus on social media as a political communication tool. Jyotirmoy Mahato will speak on Divyang and Social Media, CP Joshi on Government Schemes Narrative, Atul Gagga on the NaMo App, and Sangeeta Yadav on BJP's Social Media Approach.

This will be followed by a discussion and suggestions round till 1:30 pm, and lunch till 3 pm.

Afternoon Deliberations

In the afternoon, MPs will meet in committees to discuss agriculture, defence, energy, education, railways and transport. The agenda will also cover preparations for the upcoming parliamentary session, parliamentary procedures, subordinate legislation and time management inside the House.

Regional Discussions

Regional groups will deliberate on fisheries schemes in the maritime zone, poverty alleviation in Left Wing-affected areas, PM Kisan Samman Nidhi in rural areas, Swachh Bharat initiatives in urban areas, and border area development in hill and North-East zones.

National campaigns such as the PM Suryaghar Yojana, TB-Free India, cultural events and fitness programmes for MPs will also be taken up.

Special Arrangements

Designated MPs have been assigned responsibilities for logistics and stage management. Special welcome committees will receive Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda.