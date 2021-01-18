PM To Launch 2 Metro Projects, Says 'Landmark Day' For Surat, Ahmedabad

PM Modi would perform the Bhoomi Poojan via video-conferencing at 10:30 AM. (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will perform the ground-breaking ceremony for two Metro Rail Projects in Gujarat via video-conferencing today.

This morning, PM Modi tweeted to say that the Bhoomi Poojan (ground-breaking ceremony) of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro will mark as a "landmark day" for the two leading urban centres in the state.

"Today is a landmark day for two of Gujarat's leading urban centres. The Bhoomi Poojan of Surat Metro and Phase-2 of the Ahmedabad Metro would take place at 10:30 AM," PM Modi said in a tweet.

The metro projects will provide an environment-friendly mass rapid transit system to the two cities in Gujarat, according to the Prime Minister's Office.

The Ahmedabad Metro Rail Project Phase-II is 28.25 km long with two corridors. The 22.8-km-long corridor-I is from Motera Stadium to Mahatma Mandir, while the 5.4-km-long corridor-II is from GNLU to GIFT City. The total completion cost of the Phase-II project is ₹ 5,384 crore, a statement issued by the PMO said.

The Surat Metro Rail Project is 40.35 km long and comprises two corridors. The 21.61-km-long corridor-I is from Sarthana to Dream City, while the 18.74-km-long corridor-II is from Bhesan to Saroli. The total completion cost of the project is ₹ 12,020 crore, the PMO said.