Journey Of Nation Reflected In Journey Of Society: PM Modi

PM Modi said atrocities were committed by foreign invaders on India's society for hundreds of years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said the journey of any nation is reflected in the journey of its society.

PM Modi made the comments in a video message to a gathering at Nakhatrana, located around 50 km from Bhuj in Gujarat's Kutch district, on the occasion of the 100th anniversary of Akhil Bharatiya Kutch Kadva Patidar Samaj.

He said atrocities were committed by foreign invaders on India's society for hundreds of years. But, ancestors of the land did not allow their identity to be erased and their faith to be fragmented.

"We are seeing the effect of sacrifices of centuries in the present generation of this successful society,” PM Modi said.

"The journey of any nation is reflected in the journey of its society”, he said, underlining the 100-year-old history of the Patidar Samaj and 100 years of the Akhil Bharatiya Kutch Kadva Patidar Samaj.

The PM said "sanatan" is not just a word, it is ever-new, ever-changing. It has an inherent desire to better itself from the past and is therefore eternal and immortal.

'Sanatan Dharma' (eternal religion) is used by Hindus to refer to Hinduism.

PM Modi expressed happiness that the respect and honour for the traditions have only grown year after year and said, “the society built its present, and has laid the foundation of its future.” Reflecting on his political life and association with the Patidar community, Modi recalled working with the Kadva Patidar Samaj on numerous subjects as the chief minister of Gujarat.

He mentioned the Kutch earthquake and lauded the strength of the community for engaging in relief and reconstruction efforts.

He noted how Kutch was considered one of the most backward districts in the country where issues of water shortage, starvation, death of animals and migration had become its identity.

“But over the years, together, we have rejuvenated Kutch," the prime minister said as he mentioned the work done to solve the water crisis of Kutch and turning it into a huge tourist destination in the world.

He expressed delight that Kutch was one of the fastest growing districts in the country today and gave examples of the improved connectivity, big industries, and agricultural exports from the region.

PM Modi also expressed pleasure that the Kadva Patidar Samaj has put forth the vision and resolutions for the next 25 years which will be realised when the country celebrates 100 years of independence.

He underlined that the resolutions taken, be it on social harmony, environment and natural farming, are all linked to the country's 'Amrit' resolve (goals of developed India by 2047).

Jagadguru Shankaracharya of Sharda Peeth Swami Sadanand Saraswati and leaders of the Kadva Patidar Samaj of Kutch were present at the event, which was attended virtually by Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel.

