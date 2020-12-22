Biggest Long Term Challenge For Science Is To Attract And Retain Quality Youngsters: PM Modi

PM Modi today inaugurated the 2020 India International Science Festival and gave a speech (File)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters and the government's efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning.

Speaking at the inauguration of the India International Science Festival (IISF) 2020, he said India has a rich legacy in science, technology and innovation.

He also invited the global community to innovate in India, invest in the country and its talent. He said the government is ready to accept any challenge and improve research environment in the country.

"The biggest long term challenge for science is to attract and retain quality youngsters," he said.

"Our efforts are aimed at making India the most trustworthy centre for scientific learning and want scientists to grow with best of world talent," Prime Minister Modi added.



