PM Remembers 'Brilliant And Sensitive' Works Of Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee

Director Basu Chatterjee was 90 and died because of age-related problems in his sleep

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, calling his work “brilliant and sensitive” that touched people's hearts”. The 90-year-old filmmaker died at his home in Mumbai this morning. He had been battling age-related problems, news agency PTI reported.

The last rites of the director, who placed the middle class and its everyday joys and struggles at the centre of his cinematic world in the 1970s and 1980s, will be performed at the Santacruz crematorium in Mumbai. He is survived by his daughters Sonali Bhattacharya and Rupali Guha.

"Sad to hear of the demise of Shri Basu Chatterjee. His works are brilliant and sensitive. It touched people's hearts and represented the simple and complex emotions, as well as struggles of people. Condolences to his family and innumerable fans. Om Shanti," PM Modi tweeted.

Many people in the film industry and outside condoled the death of the director whose works included "Us Paar", "Chitchor", "Piya Ka Ghar", "Khatta Meetha" and "Baton Baton Mein".

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee tweeted: "Saddened at the demise of legendary film director and screenwriter Basu Chatterjee. He gave us gems like ''Chhoti Si Baat'', ''Chitchor'', ''Rajanigandha'', ''Byomkesh Bakshi'', ''Rajni'' among others. Condolences to his family, friends, fans & the entire film fraternity."

Basu Chatterjee began as a cartoonist in a tabloid but changed his career path after assisting Basu Bhattacharya in the Raj Kapoor-Waheeda Rehman starrer "Teesri Kasam".

The two Basus along with Hrishikesh Mukherjee formed the Hindi cinema triumvirate whose ethos lay firmly in the middle class and its day-to-day struggles at a time when most of Bollywood was focused on larger-than-life stories of angst and tragedy led by Amitabh Bachchan.

His cinema was progressive for the times, unhurried and a slice of everyday life - about conversations over cups of tea and romances blossoming in public buses, trains and office buildings.

The filmmaker passed away less than a week after the death of lyricist Yogesh Gaur, who penned many popular songs in his films.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)