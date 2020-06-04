Legendary Director Basu Chatterjee, Best Known For Baton Baton Mein, Khatta Meetha, Rajinigandha, Dies At 90

Director Basu Chatterjee dies at 90

Celebrated filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, best known for directing classics such as Rajinigandha, Khatta Meetha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat and Shaukeen, died at the age of 90, The Indian Film And Television Directors' Association (IFTDA) announced in a tweet: "IFTDA mourns the demise of legendary Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee. A Master of Humour who delved into social and moral issues through his films. We pray to the almighty to bless his noble soul and give courage to his family to bear the irreplaceable loss." Basu Chatterjee also directed Bengali movies such as Hothat Shei Din, Hothat Brishti and Hochcheta Ki. During his career as a filmmaker, Mr Chatterjee worked with stars such as Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, Dev Anand, Rajesh Khanna, Dharmendra and Hema Malini, among others.

Basu Chatterjee also directed popular TV shows in the Eighties and Nineties - Rajani, Darpan, Kakaji Kahin are a few of them. Basu Chatterjee helmed two seasons of Doordarshan's Byomkesh Bakshi, directing as many as 34 episodes.

During his illustrious career, Basu Chatterjee won several awards - he received the National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare in 1992 for his film Durga.