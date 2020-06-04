Basu Chatterjee, 'A Master Story Teller': What Amitabh Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Shoojit Sircar And Others Tweeted

A file photograph of Basu Chatterjee. (courtesy taranadarsh)

Veteran filmmaker Basu Chatterjee died at the age 90 due to age-related issues at his Mumbai residence on Thursday. The legendary filmmaker, who had directed classics like Rajinigandha, Khatta Meetha, Chitchor, Chhoti Si Baat and Shaukeen, was remembered by Bollywood stars. Members of the film fraternity found an outlet on social media and Twitter has been deluged by tributes for Basu Chatterjee. Amitabh Bachchan remembered the Bollywood veteran, with whom he worked in the 1979 film Manzil. Big B, in his tribute also made a reference to the evergreen soundtrack Rim Jhim Gire Saavan from the film and wrote: "Prayers and condolences on the passing of Basu Chatterjee. A quiet, soft spoken, gentle human... His films reflected the lives of middle India. Did Manzil with him...A sad loss... In these climes often remembered for Rim Jhim Gire Saawan."

Veteran actress Shabana Azmi, who worked with the filmmaker in Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan, in her eulogy piece wrote: "Deeply saddened to hear about Basu Chatterjee's passing away. A prolific filmmaker, he was the pioneer of what came to be regarded as middle of the road cinema. I was fortunate to have done 3 lovely films with him Swami, Apne Paraye and Jeena Yahan. All lifelike characters .RIP."

Filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, who has directed films like Pink, Piku and Madra Café, among others, in his tweet mentioned that his first job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali TV show. "My 1st job as an assistant director was with Basu Chatterjee for a Bengali TV serial shot in CR Park, New Delhi. May his soul rest in peace," tweeted Shoojit Sircar.

Anil Kapoor, who was directed by Basu Chatterjee in the 1986 film Chameli Ki Shaadi, alongside Amrita Singh, tweeted: "A director who was always ahead of his time.. Basu Chatterjee will be truly missed. He was an effortless genius and an amazing human being. May he rest in peace."

An emotional Anupam Kher paid his tribute to the legendary filmmaker through a video and he wrote: "We will miss you Basu Da! Your simplicity in your persona and in your cinema. Om Shanti."

Actor Anshuman Jha remembered Basu Chatterjee as a "master story teller." He wrote: "A master story teller who has left so many memories through his cinema. The simplicity and humour with which he captured middle-class India is what film legends are made of. One of ma's favourite, my favourite. Rest in peace now."

A master story teller who has left so many memories through his cinema. The simplicity & humour with which he captured middle-class India is what film legends are made of. One of ma's favourite,my favourites. Rest in peace now sir.



Satyameva Jayate director Milap Zaveri tweeted: "RIP Basu Chatterjee Sir."

The celebrated filmmaker made his directorial debut with the critically-acclaimed Sara Akash in 1969. His contribution to the Indian cinema was not just restricted to Bollywood. Basu Chatterjee also directed Bengali films like Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din.

Besides his illustrious career in films, Basu Chatterjee also directed some TV shows, which included Rajani, Darpan, Kakaji Kahin. He also took charge as the director of two seasons of Doordarshan's popular TV show Byomkesh Bakshi .