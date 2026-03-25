PM Modi Remains Most Popular Global Leader: Survey

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi remains the most popular world leader globally, according to a recent global survey conducted by US-based data analytics firm Morning Consult.

The survey, which tracked public opinion between March 2 and 8, 2025, placed PM Modi well ahead of other global leaders.

According to the report, PM Modi recorded an approval rating of 68 per cent, the highest among all leaders surveyed.

Only 26 per cent of respondents disapproved of his leadership, while 6 per cent said they were undecided or did not express an opinion.

The survey is based on a rolling seven-day average of responses collected from adults in each country.

Behind PM Modi, Switzerland's President Guy Parmelin secured the second position with an approval rating of 62 per cent.

South Korean President Lee Jae-myung followed closely, also with 62 per cent, placing him third on the list.

Other leaders in the top tier include:

Andrej Babis (Czech Republic) - 57%

Javier Milei (Argentina) - 56%

Sanae Takaichi (Japan) - 56%

Mark Carney (Canada) - 55%

The survey showed a significant gap between PM Modi and several prominent Western leaders.

US President Donald Trump recorded an approval rating of 39 per cent, hit by the recent war in Iran.

Further down, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer stood at 24 per cent, while Germany's Friedrich Merz had 20 per cent.

French President Emmanuel Macron ranked among the lowest, with an approval rating of just 17 per cent and a disapproval rating of 75 per cent.

Morning Consult's Global Leader Approval Rating Tracker is an ongoing project that measures public opinion on democratic leaders across multiple countries.

It uses continuous data collection and rolling averages to capture shifts in approval over time.

Here's the full list:

Narendra Modi (India) - 68%

Guy Parmelin (Switzerland) - 62%

Lee Jae-myung (South Korea) - 62%

Andrej Babis (Czech Republic) - 57%

Javier Milei (Argentina) - 56%

Sanae Takaichi (Japan) - 56%

Mark Carney (Canada) - 55%

Claudia Sheinbaum (Mexico) - 47%

Bart de Wever (Belgium) - 42%

Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (Brazil) - 42%

Giorgia Meloni (Italy) - 40%

Recep Tayyip Erdogan (Turkey) - 40%

Donald Tusk (Poland) - 40%

Donald Trump (United States) - 39%

Ulf Kristersson (Sweden) - 38%

Anthony Albanese (Australia) - 37%

Jonas Gahr Store (Norway) - 36%

Pedro Sanchez (Spain) - 36%

Cyril Ramaphosa (South Africa) - 33%

Christian Stocker (Austria) - 33%

Rob Jetten (Netherlands) - 32%

Keir Starmer (United Kingdom) - 24%

Friedrich Merz (Germany) - 20%

Emmanuel Macron (France) - 17%