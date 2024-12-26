PM Modi, President Express Grief On Demise Of Writer MT Vasudevan Nair

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed his grief on the demise of Malayali writer MT Vasudevan Nair who passed away in a private hospital in Kozhikode at the age of 91.

Taking to social media X, the PM wrote that the writer was one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature.

"Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more. He also gave voice to the silent and marginalize," the post read.

Saddened by the passing away of Shri MT Vasudevan Nair Ji, one of the most respected figures in Malayalam cinema and literature. His works, with their profound exploration of human emotions, have shaped generations and will continue to inspire many more. He also gave voice to the… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2024

Further, the Prime Minister also offered his condolences to the family and admirers of the writer.

"My thoughts are with his family and admirers. Om Shanti," the post further read.

Earlier today, the President Droupadi Murmu also expressed grief on the demise of the writer.

Taking to social media X, the President said that the world of literature has become poor with the demise of the writer.

"With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings. He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contribution to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan," the post read.

With the demise of Shri M T Vasudevan Nair, renowned Malayalam writer, the world of literature has become poorer. Rural India came alive in his writings. He was honoured with major literary awards and had made significant contribution to films. He was awarded the Padma Bhushan.… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 26, 2024

The President also offered her condolences to the family members of the writer."I convey my heartfelt condolences to the members of his family, and the large number of his readers and admirers," the post further read.

Vasudevan Nair, popularly known as MT, is regarded as one of the most successful writers of novels and screenplays in Malayalam.

He also wrote essays, short stories, travelogues and even directed films.

Following his demise, the Kerala government declared official mourning on December 26 and 27 to honour MT Vasudevan Nair, according to a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).