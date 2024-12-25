Noted Malayalam Writer MT Vasudevan Nair Dies At 91

Noted writer and Jnanpith Award winner M T Vasudevan Nair, who had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital here following heart failure, has died, hospital sources said on Wednesday.

He was 91.

"M T has died," a hospital source told PTI without elaborating.

He had been under the care of a multidisciplinary team of specialists, including cardiologists and critical care experts, since his hospitalisation last week.

Popularly known as M T, he authored nine novels, 19 collections of short stories, directed six films, wrote around 54 screenplays, and published several collections of essays and memoirs over a career spanning seven decades.

His novel Naalukettu (The Ancestral House) solidified his place as a literary icon and is considered a classic in Malayalam literature. He also penned several acclaimed works, including Asuravithu, Manju, and Kaalam.

MT's literary achievements earned him the Jnanpith Award in 1995, India's highest literary honour, as well as numerous other accolades, including the Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award, Kerala Sahitya Akademi Award, Vayalar Award, Vallathol Award, Ezhuthachan Award, Mathrubhumi Literary Award, and O N V Literary Award.

In 2005, M T was awarded the Padma Bhushan, India's third-highest civilian honour.

He received the J C Daniel Award for lifetime achievement in Malayalam cinema in 2013, and in 2022, he was honoured with the inaugural Kerala Jyothi Award, the highest civilian honour from the Kerala government.

M T also served as the editor of Mathrubhumi Weekly for several years.

Condoling his demise, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said the brilliance that brought Malayalam literature to the forefront of world literature is what we have lost with the passing of M T Vasudevan Nair.

"It is an irreparable loss not only to Kerala in general but also to the world of Malayalam literature," Vijayan said in a statement.

Describing M T as a towering figure in the fields of short story writing, novel writing, screenplay writing, film direction, journalism, and cultural leadership, Vijayan said that through his works, he conveyed the beauty and complexity of Kerala's life.

"He rose to global prominence while firmly rooting himself in the cultural traditions of Valluvanadu, reflecting the life and ethos of the people. In doing so, M T marked not only the individual minds of Keralites, but also the collective consciousness of the people of Kerala through his writings," he said.

In a statement, the state government said it would observe official mourning on December 26 and 27 as a mark of respect for M T.

The Chief Minister has directed that all government events, including the Cabinet meeting scheduled for December 26, be postponed, it said.

