PM Modi Pays Tributes To Guru Gobind Singh's Sons

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tributes to Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh, Guru Gobind Singh's sons who laid down their lives while defending their faith.

The day they died is is observed as 'Veer Baal Diwas'.

PM Modi tweeted, "On Veer Baal Diwas, we recall the courage of the Sahibzades and Mata Gujri Ji. We also remember the courage of Sri Guru Gobind Singh Ji."

At 12:30 PM today, will be joining a programme to mark this inspiring day. https://t.co/Bgi5QRaW7N — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 26, 2022

On the occasion of Guru Gobind Singh's birth anniversary on January 9 this year, the prime minister had announced that December 26 will be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas'.

