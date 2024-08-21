PM Modi Pays Homage At 'Good Maharaja Square' In Poland

The memorial monument was unveiled in October 2014

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a "just and peaceful world" as he paid homage at the 'Good Maharaja Square,' a monument in memory of the late Maharaja of Jamnagar in the Polish capital.

PM Modi, who arrived in Poland earlier for his two-day visit, paid his tributes at the monument by laying a wreath during a small event.

"Humanity and compassion are vital foundations of a just and peaceful world. The Jam Saheb of Nawanagar Memorial in Warsaw highlights the humanitarian contribution of Jam Saheb Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja, who ensured shelter as well as care to Polish children left homeless due to the Second World War," said PM Modi in a post on X.

"Jam Saheb is fondly remembered in Poland as Dobry Maharaja," he added and shared images.

Earlier, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a post on X: "PM @narendramodi paid tribute at The Dobry Maharaja Memorial in Warsaw, honouring the Jamsaheb of Nawanagar Digvijaysinhji Ranjitsinhji Jadeja's remarkable act of kindness during World War-II." "The story of the 'Dobry (Good) Maharaja' is one of the most evocative chapters in the relations between India and Poland. This moving tribute to the compassion of the Maharaja continues to have a lasting impact on India-Poland ties," the post added along with the photos from the event.

The memorial monument - comprising a small brick pillar with inscriptions on it - was unveiled in October 2014 at the Square of the Good Maharaja, Ochota district in Warsaw.

According to the Indian Embassy website, eight Polish primary and secondary schools are named after Jam Saheb, known as 'Good Maharaja' in Poland.

In 1942, the Maharaja had provided refuge to about 1,000 Polish children from war-torn, occupied Poland and Soviet camps following the occupation of Poland by Nazi Germany and Soviet Russia.

The surviving Polish children have formed an Association of Poles, which meets on an annual basis in one of the major Polish cities, it said.

