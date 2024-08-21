PM Modi Outlines Shift In India's Foreign Policy In Poland

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on a visit to Poland – a first for an Indian Prime Minister in more than four decades. Joking that the "first" had been one of the biggest headlines back home, he told a gathering of expat Indians that his recent visit to Austria has been another first in four decades. "It is my good fortune to bring about many firsts," he added to laughter and cheers.

This string of firsts, he indicated, was due to a 180 degree shift in foreign policy.

"For decades, India's policy was to maintain distance from all countries," PM Modi said. "Today, India's policy is to maintain close ties with all countries. Today's India wants to connect with everyone," he added, in a subtle jab at the Non-Aligned Movement of the 70s under then Congress government.

"Today's India is with everyone and thinks about everyone's benefit. Today the world respects India as Vishwa Bandhu," he added.