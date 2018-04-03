PM Modi Overrules Smriti Irani, Cancels 'Fake News' Order: 10 Points

Fake news issue: PM Narendra Modi cancelled the order issued last evening on PIB accreditation

New Delhi: After it was widely attacked as a brazen attempt to curb freedom of the press in an election year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today cancelled an order that sought to punish journalists for fake news. The order was issued late last night by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry, which is headed by Smriti Irani. After top editors and opposition parties accused the government of trying to control the media, Ms Irani tweeted this morning that she was open to suggestions on how to modify the order and tackle fake news. It wasn't enough. Around 10 minutes later, the Prime Minister's Office said the controversial order was withdrawn.